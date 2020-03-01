Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $544.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.72% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $544,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VXUS opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

