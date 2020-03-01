Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $576.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $576,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after buying an additional 83,382 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

SPYV opened at $30.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

