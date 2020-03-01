Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $768.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $768,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 344,789 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,743,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,125,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $121.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

