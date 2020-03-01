Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $183,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,238,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 71,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

