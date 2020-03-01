Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $330,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,600,000.

Shares of VB opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

