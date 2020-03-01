Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $680,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $181.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.