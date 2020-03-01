Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $264,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

