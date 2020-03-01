Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $198,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.30 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

