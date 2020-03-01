Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $204,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.67 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

