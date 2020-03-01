Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $176,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

