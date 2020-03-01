Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $186,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $114.91 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

