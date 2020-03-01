Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,062,063 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.87% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,132,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $109.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.