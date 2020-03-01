Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 134,561 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $510,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

VXF opened at $115.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

