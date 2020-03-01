Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 138,535 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $178,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

