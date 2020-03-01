Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 217,239 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,239 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $280,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $373.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

