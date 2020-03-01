Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 361,669 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $465,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

