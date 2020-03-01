Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 51,535 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $187,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

NYSE ACN opened at $180.59 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

