Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 837,917 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,104,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

