Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,941 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $220,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,057,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,695,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.