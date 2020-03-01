Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $874,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

EFA stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

