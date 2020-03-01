Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $699,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

