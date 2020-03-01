Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $178,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

