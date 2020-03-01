Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,171,296 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $412,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,744,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

