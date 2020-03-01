Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 217,189 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.04% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $716,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 526,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $114.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.