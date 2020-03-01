Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,566 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $271,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

