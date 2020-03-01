Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,764,706 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $834,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

