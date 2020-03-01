Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,994 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $191,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

