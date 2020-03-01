Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $469.95 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,824,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 36.97% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

