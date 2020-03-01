Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $514,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NEAR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

