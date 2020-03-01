Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.75% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $216,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,884,000 after buying an additional 489,439 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

