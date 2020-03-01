Envion (EVN) Price Tops $0.0864 on Exchanges

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $120.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.