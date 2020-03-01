EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,389,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 297,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

