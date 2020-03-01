eosDAC (EOSDAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,744.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 47% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $61,744.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

