eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $56,216.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Hotbit and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Hotbit, DragonEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

