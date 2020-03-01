Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,334 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Epizyme worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Epizyme by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 951,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,754. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

