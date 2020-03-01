EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 19,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EQT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.70. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

