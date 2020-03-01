Equal Hits Market Cap of $138,139.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Equal has a total market capitalization of $138,139.00 and $10.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, Equal has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,318,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

