Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,815.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $24.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.80. 1,130,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.97. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $420.00 and a one year high of $657.00. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $880,195.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,700,329 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

