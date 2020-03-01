Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

