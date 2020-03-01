Eroscoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Eroscoin has a total market capitalization of $354,104.00 and $1,511.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin launched on September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

