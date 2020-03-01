Espers (ESP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $412,125.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

