Essentia (ESS) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Essentia has a total market cap of $406,169.00 and $39,998.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00496540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.92 or 0.06383958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063556 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.