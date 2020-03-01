Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $152.99 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.