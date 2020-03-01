Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $115,754.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinTiger, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinlim, Mercatox, DDEX, Escodex, CoinTiger, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

