ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,540 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.97% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

HACK opened at $39.69 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

