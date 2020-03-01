Ether-1 Market Capitalization Reaches $213,370.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $213,370.00 and approximately $25,349.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00422234 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012486 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,042,376 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

