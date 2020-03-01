Ether Kingdoms Token 1-Day Volume Tops $14,987.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $27,671.00 and approximately $14,987.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.06340936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,140,059 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

