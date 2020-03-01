Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $378,785.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.02560105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,194,220 coins and its circulating supply is 168,164,808 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

