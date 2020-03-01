Ether Zero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $768,570.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $768,570.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.03 or 0.02586749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00089724 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,181,852 coins and its circulating supply is 168,152,439 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

