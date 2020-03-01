Ethereum Cash Price Down 4% Over Last Week (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $46,992.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

